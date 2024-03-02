Thomas Kingston dated Kate's sister Pippa Middleton before marrying Lady Gabriella

Kingston Thomas and Lady Gabriella tied the knot in 2019

Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Pippa Middleton’s ex, was found dead at his parents’ home with a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun close to his body on Sunday (February 25).

Prior to his relationship with Gabriella, Thomas was linked to Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middlaton, around 2011.

However, Pippa and Thomas remained friendly even after their breakup as Thomas and Gabriella attended William's sister-in- law Pippa's 2017 wedding to James Matthews.

Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James later returned the favor when Thomas and Gabriella tied the knot in 2019.

Thomas was introduced to his royal bride Lady Gabriella by mutual friends and proposed on the car-free Channel Island of Sark, where his parents have a holiday home.

Gabriella’s father, Prince Michael, is Elizabeth II’s first cousin and a grandson of George V. The couple married at St George’s Chapel Windsor in May 2019, in a lavish ceremony attended by an array of senior royals including the late Queen and Prince Philip.

The couple were said to have been happily married to the end and were most recently pictured together, beaming for the camera, on Valentine’s Day. They often joined the royal family at events, most recently at a Celebration of Shakespeare event on February 14 in London with Queen Camilla

Lady Gabriella Windsor paid tribute to Thomas Kingston, calling him 'an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him'.



Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said the financier, who was the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, had lunch with his parents before his body was found in an outbuilding in a Cotswold village



"His father went out to walk the dogs. On his return, Kingston was not in the house. After approximately 30 minutes, his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry into an outbuilding when he couldn’t gain entry. Mr Kingston was found dead inside.