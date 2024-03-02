Prince William's relationship with Rose Hanbury returns to spotlight amid Kate's absence

Prince William 'distances himself' from Rose Hanbury for Kate Middleton

Prince William and Rose Hanbury's relationship returned to spotlight again as Princess Kate is out of action for couple of months due to abdominal surgery.



The Prince of Wales has reportedly distanced himself from his alleged mistress Rose Hanbury to keep his wife Kate Middleton stress-free during her period of recovery at home following abdominal surgery.

William's alleged connection to Hanbury first caught attention in 2019 as some claimed the pair's relationship was more than friendly. Even several photos of their alleged affairs were making rounds on the internet.

Some British tabloids, citing sources, reported that the future King is planning to spend Valentine's Day with Hanbury, giving an impression as William cheated on Kate.

Rose is an old acquaintance of the British royal family. She's the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. She even attended Kate and William's wedding in 2011. Two years post the cheating allegation surfaced, she was seen at Prince Philip's 2021 memorial service.



Hanbury also sat in headlines during King Charles's crowning ceremony in May as the British socialite attended the big royal event with her husband being the lord-in-waiting to the King.



British journalist and author Omid Scobie, in his new book 'Endgame', suggested that Prince and Princess of Wales distanced themselves former friend Rose Hanbury since the rumours of William's affair surfaced.

However, Meghan and Harry's alleged pal Scobie is convinced that there is no truth to the speculation, and rather wanted to dig deeper into the trio's now severed friendship.



"I was very careful in the book to really focus on this, as the allegations against William, Kate’s and their fallout with Rose Hanbury," said the author in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after releasing the controversial memoir.

"For legal reasons, there are so many things that one can’t go into."

"But, I thought it was really important [to mention], even if a rumour is a rumour. And I really don’t see proof that there is more to this than just a tittle-tattle, you know," he added.



Additionally, he highlighted that since William and Kate “never addressed it” themselves the rumours will most likely "never go away."

“There's no truth to suggest that they are true,” he added.

While discussing the relationship dynamics of William and Kate, royal expert Tom Quinn previously claimed: "It's not a perfect marriage," adding the couple have "terrific rows". The expert ended saying "it's always kept under control."



However, some still cling to the fact that there's nothing wrong with Kate and William's relationship and the couple are enjoying ideal married life together and perfectly upbringing their three children. Some also believe that Rose Hanbury is still exists in William and Kate's circle of friends.