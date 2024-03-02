Billie Eilish gives sweet wishes to pal Justin Bieber on his 30th birthday

Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are long-time friends and collaborators

Billie Eilish shared a sweet wish for her friend Justin Bieber on his 30th birthday.

To commemorate the milestone birthday, Eilish, 23, took to her social media on Friday, March 1st. Though her wish was simple, it seemed to convey a lot of sentiment.

The Ocean Eyes songstress shared a picture of the pair to her Instagram Stories, with Eilish’s head resting on Bieber’s shoulder.

The picture appeared to be from an outdoor setting as they hung out with friends.



“Birthday boy,” read the caption, accompanied by three heart envelope emojis.

Also read: Hailey claims Justin Bieber ‘for life’ in heartfelt note amid ‘marital woes’

The Grammy-winner was a long-time fan of Bieber – even before entering the spotlight herself.

Over the course of their friendship, Bieber also assumed the role of her mentor. In 2020, he tearfully opened up to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about wanting to “protect” Eilish from the struggles he himself faced as a young star in the music business.

“I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I’m just a call away,” he said.

In a 2021 show of The Morning Mash Up, Eilish disclosed that Bieber has been “really helpful” to her especially in “dealing with fame.”

Eilish is currently gearing up to release her third studio album, which she revealed last week was finished.