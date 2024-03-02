Hailey claims Justin Bieber 'for life' in heartfelt note amid 'marital woes'

Hailey Bieber debunked marital woes rumours with a sweet birthday wish for her husband Justin Bieber.

Taking to Instagram, the founder of Rhode Skin dropped a few romantic photos with her betterhalf on Friday.

In a series of shared images and a short video clip, Hailey and Justin could be seen sharing kisses with each other. The lovebirds appeared 'so in love' in the singer's birthday tribute post.

The model also shared a rare childhood photo of the Baby singer and his delicious birthday cake.

She wrote, "30!!!!!!! that was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

In the comments section of the socialite's post, fans expressed delight that the marital woes rumours were not true.

One fan wrote, "She said keep them rumours to yourself."

"You guys are so lucky to have each other," another fan chimed in.

For the past couple of days, there have been rumours that there is trouble in Justin and Hailey's paradise, especially after her father Stephen Baldwin urged the public to "say a prayer" for the couple of five years.

However, Hailey's heartfelt new post for the musician has put an end to the claims circulating in the media.