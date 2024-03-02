Harry, Meghan get ‘hopeful’ update on UK return by King Charles’ ex butler

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hope to return to the royal fold may look bleak but there is still a way back for them.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left The Firm in 20020 in a search for an independent and more private life. There were speculations over the return of the couple, especially Harry, to their royal duties as cancer-stricken King Charles may need help.

Reports suggested that there was no chance that Harry and Meghan could return given everything that they have said about the Royal Family in the public, whether it was the Netflix docuseries of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare.

The King’s former butler Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles when for seven years when he was Prince of Wales, believes all hope is not lost.

“It’s difficult to say given everything that has gone on and the trust that has been broken down whether they could return as full-time royals, but I’ve always said if Harry did return to the UK, it is possible,” Grant told The New York Post.

He also added that the former Suits actress can also return to the UK with her two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.