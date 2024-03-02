Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘were blocked’ to bring Archie, Lilibet to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were keen on bringing their children to the UK but they were prevented to do so.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, had initially planned on bringing their kids to the UK in September 2022 but felt that they wouldn’t be able to do so.

At the time, Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which coordinates security of the royals with the Metropolitan Police, and the Home Office told the Sussexes to not bring their kids when they were attending the Well Child Awards in London.

However, Harry and Meghan had to delay their trip back home after the passing of Queen Elizabeth and stay until the State funeral.

According to documents obtained by The Mirror, the Home Office was “notified on 3 August 2022 that the claimant and his wife and children would be visiting the United Kingdom between 2 and 11 September 2022.

In response to RAVEC, Harry and Meghan decided that it was not safe to bring their kid. Their team wrote to say that the proposed security arrangements for the September visit “were not lawful and that [redacted text] was plainly inadequate.”

Prince Harry had been fighting for his right to pay for security for himself and his family when they come to UK. However, the royal lost the legal battle against the Home Office.