Sarah Ferguson issued good news about her skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson gets positive health update amid skin cancer battle

Sarah Ferguson received good news about the prognosis of her skin cancer after being diagnosed with it in January.

According to friends of the Duchess of York, her cancer has stopped spreading after undergoing examination for a malignant mole and her lymph nodes.

They told the Daily Mail: “The good news is that these have all been found to be free of cancer so it looks like there has been no spread of the disease and the prognosis is good, though she’ll have to have regular check-ups going forward.”

“It’s a huge relief for Sarah and the entire family after the most stressful time and an anxious wait for results.”

While the pals did not clarify if Sarah was completely “cancer free,” they noted she has been advised by the doctors to continue with regular check-ups every 12 weeks.

The mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma while undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

In a lengthy post on Instagram in January, she expressed shock over the health scare, however, assured that she remains in “good spirits”.

At the time, the television personality also urged her followers to stay vigilant about the emergence of new moles that could potentially be cancerous.