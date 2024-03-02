Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-joo’s ‘Wonderful World’ premieres with a roar

Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-joo ranked their collaboration more than a 'perfect 100'

Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-joo’s latest collaboration Wonderful Worlds kicked off with promising ratings.

According to Soompi, the thriller mystery drama premiered on Friday, March 1, with an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent after its first episode aired.

The plot of Wonderful Worlds follows an emotional quest for vengeance, with Nam-joo portraying Eun Soo Hyun, seeking revenge following the tragic murder of her son.

Meanwhile, the True Beauty star plays Kwon Sun Yool, a former medical student who has faced a rough life after experiencing familial loss, harboring similar emotions to Soo-hyun.

During a press conference held at MBC's Golden Mouth Hall in Mapo District, western Seoul, the Gangnam Beauty actor and Nam-joo, who returned to television after a six-year hiatus, shared their working experience together.

ASTRO’s singer and rapper praised their chemistry as a "perfect 100," while Nam-joo rated their synergy even higher at "110 points."

The 26-year-old actor and rapper confessed, "At first, Kim seemed a bit reserved during our initial script reading, but as we worked together, our personalities just clicked."

Nam-joo, 52, also candidly expressed her initial concerns, admitting she found Cha daunting, "He exudes this princely charm, almost like he's from another planet. But as we collaborated, I started to see him as an endearing younger brother."