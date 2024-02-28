Bethenny Frankel schools Travis Kelce’s dad after he slams her online

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Bethenny Frankel insists Ed Kelce set an example for the kids

Bethenny Frankel clapped back at Ed Kelce after he slammed her for talking about his son Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday’s episode of her Just B podcast, the Real Housewives of New York City star admitted that though she can “understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense,” she wished he’d taken a different approach than dissing her online.

“I just wish he would’ve expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it’s better to express ourselves than just criticise,” she said.

The RHONY alum further explained that she never criticised the relationship – she only offered her insights into Swift and Kelce’s dynamic based on her own past experiences.

“I was saying, usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship, and I dated a guy like that. That was very over the top and very, you know, just like loud and gregarious and like needed to be the center of attention” Frankel reflected, noting that she still stands by her observation of the NFL star and that “that’s who Travis is.”



Also read: Travis Kelce's dad wins over Taylor Swift fans after slamming Swelce haters



She concluded by noting that even though she is a “mama bear” herself, Ed Kelce may have crossed a line.

“Calling me a troll, which, of course is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce’s dad,” she remarked.