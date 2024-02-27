Travis Kelce’s dad wins over Taylor Swift fans after slamming Swelce haters

Ed Kelce has previously given his blessings for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

The Kelce family have got each other’s backs.

Amid his son Travis Kelce’s headline-making romance with international pop sensation Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce proved loud and clear that he is forever team Swelce.

Taking to his Facebook on Friday, Ed re-posted a Newsweek article entitled, “Bethenny Frankel doubles down over Kelce comments.”

Ed bashed the Real Housewives of New York City star, writing alongside the post, “Who TF is this troll?”

In the article, Bethenny theorised that Travis and Taylor’s relationship wouldn’t last, especially given that both of them are the dominant personality in the relationship.

“When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that... it’s not easy [and] relationships take work. And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is definitely a peacock. So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

Fans praised Ed for coming to the couple’s defense yet again.

Also read: Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Kelce thinks son and Taylor ‘are a wonderful couple’

“Mr. Kelce, you are a f***ing legend sir. I salute you,” one person commented under Ed’s post, while another gushed, “You are the dad America needs right now!”

“Just when I didn’t think I could love the Kelce Family anymore we get Ed for another win,” a third person wrote.