Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Kelce think’s son and Taylor ‘are a wonderful couple’

Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Kelce approves of his son NFL star’s with Taylor Swift.



“I think they’re a wonderful couple,” Ed Kelce said to of his boy’s budding love with the global superstar.

“I think they deserve a great friendship with each other, and if it ever goes to more than that.”

“They’re two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other,” he added.

He also couldn’t stop from praising the Bad Blood singer.

“I think she’s very genuine,” he noted. “She’s been performing for huge crowds longer than she hasn’t, over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded.”

The rumors of a romance were confirmed by Swift, 33, and Travis, 34, when the former showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs' game versus the Chicago Bears on September 24.

Since then, she has supported the well-known tight end at a number of his games with his friends and family, including his cherished NFL mother, Donna Kelce, who has already given Swift her blessing.

Ed continued his theory as to why the unlikely romance would be an "End Game" action.

“I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals,” he said to ET. “I think they’re very supportive of each other, which is key.”

“This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She’s in the middle of this ginormous tour, he’s knee deep [in the NFL season],” he further noted.

“She’s very committed to [her tour] and I think Travis supports that,” Ed continued.

Concluding, the tight end’s father said, “And I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they’re both very supportive.”