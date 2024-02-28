Paris Hilton wishes late Elizabeth Taylor on 92 birthday: ‘Forever iconic’

Elizabeth Taylor was Paris Hilton’s great aunt

Paris Hilton is remembering the “forever iconic” Elizabeth Taylor on what would have been her 92nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Paris, 42, paid tribute to the late actress, who was also her great aunt.

The Paris In Love star shared two throwback snaps of her and Taylor to her Stories.

In the first snap, Paris posed with her parents Rick and Kathy, sister Nicky, and Taylor. The second photo was a more zoomed-in snap of Hilton and Taylor.

“Happy Birthday to the forever iconic Elizabeth Taylor,” Paris wrote over the collage, adding a birthday cake and red heart emoji.



Taylor was briefly married to Paris’s great uncle, Conrad Hilton Jr. The couple tied the knot in 1950, only to split eight months later in 1951.

Paris – now a mom of two herself – has honoured the late legend on her social media multiple times before .

For instance, she posted a photo of herself and her father posing with Taylor last year, writing in the caption, “As the iconic Elizabeth Taylor once said, “It’s all about hope, kindness and a connection with one another.”