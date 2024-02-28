Ariana Grande admits she ‘cried’ while writing new album about her divorce

Ariana Grande’s upcoming album Eternal Sunshine was her way of coping with the “heartbreak and pain” of her relationship with Dalton Gomez.
In an interview on The Zach Long Show, the pop icon, 30, admitted that she had several moments of catharsis during the album’s creation and channeled her emotions from her divorce into her music.
“I wrote some of [the songs] when I was very emotional. And then there are bops that are more fun. Actually, even some of the bops I cried writing,” Grande said.
Also read: Ariana Grande breaks down in tears after announcing new music
However, the Thank U, Next songstress insisted it was not a revenge album.
“It wasn’t like a, ‘F**k you,’ at all, ever. Even, like, track two, I tried to make sure it was kind and giving credit for trying and for the goodness that there was,” Grande noted, reminiscing about her marriage to Gomez from 2021 to 2023.
“I wanted to make sure that it was what I intended, which even at my most heartbroken or pained moments of the past few years, there was so much kindness, there was so much love, there was so much honesty, transparency and respect,” she reflected.
