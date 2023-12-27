 
close
Wednesday December 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ariana Grande breaks down in tears after announcing new music

Ariana Grande seen crying in emotional behind-the-scenes footage

By Angie Morgan
December 27, 2023
Ariana Grande breaks down in tears after announcing new music
Ariana Grande breaks down in tears after announcing new music

Ariana Grande broke down in tears while taking a break from recording her new album in emotional behind-the-scenes footage.

The 30-year-old hitmaker, who sent fans wild after announcing new music on Instagram, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself and her collaborators hard at work – alongside the caption: 'See you soon.'

In one of the pictures, she is seen with tears in her eyes while sitting at the mixing board. The final upload was a black and white video clip, and saw Ariana wrapped in a blanket as she sobbed on the sofa.

Asked to reveal how she was feeling, the music sensation began crying while saying: 'I'm so tired but so happy and grateful, but also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons and that moving is impossible.'

The singer's fans were immediately catapulted into a frenzy upon her music news, and flooded X in excitement, with one writing: 'Can we please talk about how HARDWORKING Ariana Grande is? She just finished a full movie AND an album.. we really have to go ALL in for her this era. Full support, no complaining & preventing leaks no matter what. I love Ariana so much, wow I'm so excited.'