Ariana Grande breaks down in tears after announcing new music

Ariana Grande broke down in tears while taking a break from recording her new album in emotional behind-the-scenes footage.

The 30-year-old hitmaker, who sent fans wild after announcing new music on Instagram, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself and her collaborators hard at work – alongside the caption: 'See you soon.'

In one of the pictures, she is seen with tears in her eyes while sitting at the mixing board. The final upload was a black and white video clip, and saw Ariana wrapped in a blanket as she sobbed on the sofa.



Asked to reveal how she was feeling, the music sensation began crying while saying: 'I'm so tired but so happy and grateful, but also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons and that moving is impossible.'



The singer's fans were immediately catapulted into a frenzy upon her music news, and flooded X in excitement, with one writing: 'Can we please talk about how HARDWORKING Ariana Grande is? She just finished a full movie AND an album.. we really have to go ALL in for her this era. Full support, no complaining & preventing leaks no matter what. I love Ariana so much, wow I'm so excited.'