Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claim major win in US after UK security loss

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims about being involved in a “catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi last year have been proven correct in the latest court filing.



The NYPD surmised that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in fact involved in a not only “reckless” but also “persistently dangerous” car chase while returning from an event with Meghan’s mother Doria in May 2023.

The letter was produced by Prince Harry’s lawyer in court during Wednesday hearing for the duke’s lawsuit against the Home Office over his security protection in the UK.



According to the Daily Beast, a senior officer at the NYPD also nominated two people eligible for arrest over reckless endangerment.

Read More: Prince Harry loses court case over security protection in UK

The details have been ironed out in a letter to the Metropolitan Police in London dated Dec. 6, 2023, in which the NYPD’s Chief of Intelligence also assured upgraded security protocols for the Sussexes during future visits.

The intelligence chief wrote: “We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question.

“The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks.

“Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment.”

Harry and Meghan were relentlessly mocked after their claims initially emerged last year.