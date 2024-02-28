Prince Harry loses court case over security protection in UK

Prince Harry dealt major blow in UK court

Prince Harry has lost the court case against “unlawful” approach of the Home Office in pulling his security when he left the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex sued the organization for “singling [him] out” after it refused to spend taxpayers’ money to pay for the security of him, wife Meghan Markle and their two kids following their royal exit.

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane denied any “unlawfulness” in the Home Office’s decision, which was initially reached in February 2020.

"Any departure from policy was justified. The decision was not irrational,” the statement read. "The decision was not marred by procedural unfairness. Even if such procedural unfairness occurred, the court would in any event be prevented from granting the claimant relief.

"This is because, leaving aside any such unlawfulness, it is highly likely that the outcome for the claimant would not have been substantially different."

The Sussexes were stripped of their security protection when they stepped down from the position as working royals in 2020.

The Spare author claimed in his court filing that he was unable to return to his home country with his family “because it is too dangerous”.