Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake scandal

Sam Asghari finally spoke up about the recent drama surrounding Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

Sam Asghari is staying away from the drama surrounding his ex-wife Britney Spears and her first love Justin Timberlake.

Amid the storm of controversy following Spears’ recent memoir, The Woman In Me, Asghari told People Magazine that the most he can do is be “supportive” of Spears – whom he was married to from June 2022 to August 2023 – without bashing her ex Timberlake.

“I try not to follow entertainment news. Especially news that was past my time. That’s something I never really get involved in just because I think personal life and professional life are two different things,” he told the outlet.

The 29-year-old fitness instructor and model further reflected that he was simply too young to become invested in Hollywood’s former It couple. When Spears and Timberlake first started dating in 1999 – only to break up in 2002 – Asghari would have only been five years old.

“I was very young when they were dating, so I don’t really follow pop culture like that,” he said, reiterating that “entertainment news could be completely different from reality.”

In her recent memoir, the Princess of Pop revealed that Timberlake had coerced her into an abortion when they were dating in the early 2000s.

Spears further reflected how Timberlake’s breakup song Cry Me a River painted her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s Golden Boy” after she took the fall for her infidelity, when in reality Timberlake had allegedly also cheated on her.