Musician McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise dies aged 33

Actor Gary Sinise's son, musician McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise, passed away on January 5 after a protracted illness caused by the uncommon spinal malignancy Chordoma. 33 was his age.



The actor from CSI: NY broke the news of his son's passing on Tuesday, posting a moving ode to him on both his foundation's website and Instagram.

“The week the album [Resurrection & Revival] went to press, Mac lost his battle with cancer,” Gary wrote.

“He died on January 5, 2024, at 3:25 pm, and was laid to rest on January 23rd. Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We’ve all experienced it in some way. … I am so blessed, fortunate, and proud to be his dad.”

In August 2018, Mac received a stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, which came just two months after Gary's wife Moira received the same diagnosis. The Forrest Gump star claimed that after months of treatment, Moira's illness went into remission and hasn't returned. However, despite multiple surgeries, Moira's cancer persisted.

“This began a long battle that disabled him more and more as time went on,” Gary wrote. “The cancer fight was getting harder, but throughout most of 2019 he was still able to come to the GSF [Gary Sinise Foundation] office, until a third spine surgery in November of that year.”