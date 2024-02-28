Prince Harry scared royal family due to his 'unpredictable' nature

Prince Harry used to be an 'unpredictable' working royal, claimed a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his senior royal role in 2020, has been praised for his authentic self during his royal tours and visits.

In conversation with Fox News, royal expert Valentine Low claimed, "One of the things about Harry is he has no filter. You always saw authentic Harry which was fantastic and he was also unpredictable."

The expert revealed that Harry used to be an 'amazing' working royal, who used to inspire his team with his "energy, vision and enthusiasm."

Valentine also recalled a light-hearted moment between the former working royal and Jamaican star Usain Bolt.

He said, "One of my favourite days of royal reporting was in Jamaica in the tour in 2012 when Harry was on a race track with Usain Bolt and basically cheated and beat in the 50 yard dash."

It is believed that Harry's unpredictable personality traits were used to scare the members of the royal family.

Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex recently expressed his strong desire to reunite with his estranged family in the UK after King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

Notably, the Monarch, 75, also admitted that it 'would be nice' if Harry reunited with the royal family during his visit to the University of East London's Stratford campus last year.