King Charles opens door of reconciliation for Prince Harry

King Charles seemingly aims to settle the rift with his son Prince Harry as he admitted that it 'would be nice' if he reunited with the royal family.

As reported by The Mirror, the Monarch visited the University of East London's Stratford campus to mark the educational institute's 125th anniversary last year.

While interacting with the students and royal fans, the King was requested by a fan to 'bring Harry back' to the UK.

One fan said, "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?"

The King didn't hear at first, he asked: "Who?" to which the person said: "Harry, your son."

The father of the former working royal replied that "it would be nice" if his son returned to his home.

As per recent reports, there are chances of Harry and his family's reunion, especially after King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Duke of Sussex rushed to London after hearing about his father's serious medical condition.

During his recent trip to Canada, Harry also admitted that difficult times like illness in the family have a "reunifying effect."