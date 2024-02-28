Andy Cohen sued for illegal drug use by Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney

Andy Cohen has been accused of snorting cocaine by Leah McSweeney

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney made shocking revelations about renowned Bravo host Andy Cohen in a bombshell lawsuit.

In the petition filed Tuesday, the reality star claimed Cohen snorts cocaine with a bunch of his favourite Real Housewives stars, as well as dispenses special professional favours to his employees-cum-personal-party-pals.

“Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol use, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and trying to stay substance free,” the lawsuit stated.

The fashion designer also accused the network of being complicit in unlawful behaviour of a senior producer who “routinely sends unsolicited pictures of [their] genitalia to lower-level… production employees,” according to the documents obtained by Page Six.

It also contained allegations on the network and Cohen, who McSweeney claimed “preyed on her alcohol problems” for ratings.

The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip alum claimed that the two parties actively prevented her from seeking help for her addiction in an alleged attempt to monetize on her suffering.