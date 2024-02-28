Real Housewives: Leah McSweeney 'takes back reality' after suing Bravo, Andy Cohen

Leah McSweeney claimed that she was subjected to toxic behaviour from Bravo and Andy Cohen

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney has come forward with a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen claiming that the network and the producer preyed on her alcoholism to bag major television ratings.

As per court documents, via Page Six, the reality TV star accused Bravo and Cohen of creating a toxic workplace that encouraged the stars to worsen their internal struggles in turn for more ratings.

After filing the lawsuit, McSweeney took to Instagram to share her feelings admitting that she was 'petrified' over speaking her truth.

"This is not a story I ever thought I would be telling; in fact, I was petrified to speak on it and was warned not to," she began.

"Your favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees."

"There will be much more that comes out once the people involved are questioned under oath. Today I am taking back my reality," she said.

"The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing. It’s a workplace culture where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated. That is something I most definitely did not sign up for nor would I ever endorse."