Prince Andrew takes royal family's command in surprising move

Prince Andrew positioned himself in the role of leader of the British royal group during latest outing

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew left fans in shock with his latest move as he 'positioned himself as leader of the royal family' at King Constantine's memorial in Windsor on Wednesday in absence of senior royals.

The Duke of York attended the service at St George's Chapel with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and other members of the royal family as King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie remained absent due to royal health crises. However Queen Camilla arrived separately.



King Charles III's younger brother Andrew led members of the royal family into the church and was also the first to greet the priest.



Princess Beatrice Eugenie and Princess Eugenie's parents' appearance came after Prince William cancelled his memorial reading, sparking speculations about Kate and King's health with his shock absence.



Prince Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties two years ago, "used power techniques to signify authority", a body language expert has claimed.



Judi James shared her comments on the Duke's appearance in conversation with FEMAIL, saying: "Andrew arrives in the front line, walking unsteadily slightly to the side which allows him to be seen in the role of host, looking back to check the rest of the group or chatting to his ex-wife and Anne’s husband Tim."



The expert continued: "Grinning like the Cheshire Cat at a memorial service where everyone else is looking suitably solemn looks like an overkill performance ritual from Andrew who appears to apply the widest smile just as he walks within range of the cameras, which tends to suggest it is performed deliberately as a signal."

According to Judi, Andrew's gestures signified he wanted to 'position himself in the role of leader' of the British royal group, using 'tactile and very dominant' body language as he greeted the priest

"This is often used as a power-technique by politicians and leaders to suggest they have the authority and the leadership in a group," said the expert.