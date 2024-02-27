Kate Middleton's health status revealed as Prince William misses key event

Prince William has been taking care of Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery

Kensington Palace issued health update on Kate Middleton after fear ensued among royal watchers at the news of Prince William pulling out of King Constantine Memorial Service.

According to the Daily Mail, the palace assured the Princess of Wales “continues to be doing well” after the Prince of Wales bowed out of the service due to a “personal matter”.

Kate has currently in Adeliade Cottage in Windsor with kids as she continues her recovery from abdominal surgery that she underwent last month.

Queen Camilla arrived in the nave of the 15th century chapel, accompanied by disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice on Tueaday morning.

The Queen Consort will lead the ceremony which also be joined by the late king’s widow Queen Anne-Marie, their eldest son, Crown Prince Pavlos and other members of the Greek royal family.

King Charles is also set to miss the service on doctor’s advice after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this month.

Constantine passed away after suffering a stroke in January last year. He was 82 years old.