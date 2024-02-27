Prince William bows out of King Constantine Memorial Service at last minute

Prince William has decided not to accompany Queen Camilla at the King Constantine Memorial Service at Windsor Castle.

According to a source, the Prince of Wales pulled out of the event due to a “personal matter,” however, they insisted that the absence is not related to his wife Kate Middleton’s health.

“The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well,” they added.

The Queen Consort will now lead the royals at the service for the last King of Greece, who was a close friend of King Charles as well as his second cousin.

William was slated to give a reading during the memorial of the late King, who was also his godfather.

Constantine passed away after suffering a stroke under intensive care in a hospital at the age of 82 in January last year.

The King is also missing the service on doctor’s orders after being diagnosed with an undiclosed form of cancer earlier this month.

He also skipped his funeral last year in Athens due to prior commitments and was represented by Princess Anne at the service.

Constantine’s widow Queen Anne-Marie, their eldest son, Crown Prince Pavlos and other members of the Greek royal family are also in attendance at the service, which is being held in the nave of he 15th century chapel.