King Charles, Prince William come to rescue of Prince Harry after new threats

Prince William, King Charles to rescue Harry if he faces crisis in the US

Prince Harry, who has received new warnings and threats over his future in the US, may be repenting now on his decision to ditch the UK following his exit from the royal family.

The 75-year-old monarch, who wants his feuding sons to end their rift, "will not leave the Duke of Sussex alone in crisis and surely come in his rescue amid threats", a royal insider has claimed.

A royal insider has said: "Prince William and King Charles are on the same page to protect Harry. They won't let harry feel down amid threats and warnings as he's still part of their family."

"King Charles and William did not even turned their back on Prince Andrew over his scandal they welcomed him back into the family amid allegations and claims against the Duke of York," said the source

It comes amid reports that the Duke of Sussex could be deported as his immigration records have been put on microscope over his claims in Spare.

Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation is fighting for Harry's immigration form to be made public after his drug admission. On the other hand, former US president Trump said: "I wouldn’t protect him."

"He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington DC regarding Harry.

There are speculations that Harry and his family's life could be made more difficult by Trump if he becomes US President later this year.