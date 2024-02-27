Prince Harry's visa records put under microscope amid warnings

Prince Harry seems to be in hot water amid new warning

Prince Harry, who's in talks with the UK government for fulfilling cancer-stricken King's wish to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is in deep trouble as his US visa records are currently at the centre of a court battle following his admission of taking drugs.

A US-based journalist shared his thoughts on the Duke's future in the US, saying Harry's life could be made more difficult by Trump if he becomes US President later this year.

US former president Trump vowed not to protect Harry at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington DC, claiming: "I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Christi Hufford Jackson, head of the US Immigration Practice at law firm Laura Devine Immigration told the Telegraph that Trump putting Harry's visa records under a microscope would "completely unchartered territory".



King Charles estranged son Harry appeared to snub America by admitting that becoming a US citizen was not a high priority for him.

When asked about whether he wanted to become a US citizen Harry told Good Morning America: "I have considered it yes. American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but it is certainly not something that is a high priority for me."