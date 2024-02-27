Prince Harry warned against obtaining US citizenship

Prince Harry issued new warning ahead of his return to the UK

Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry and sent him a major warning over his plan to obtain US citizenship.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host has flayed the Duke of Sussex ahead of his return to the UK.

The 58-year-old British outspoken TV presenter, in his The Sun column, wrote: "It’s surely inconceivable that he could return to Britain, tail between his legs, having been turfed out of the US?



"All recent polls show that most Britons loathe him for his constant attacks on the Royal Family, which caused such distress to the Queen in the last years of her life, and his brother William won’t even talk to him which given he’ll be King one day, could spell even more revenge problems for Harry."

Morgan warned Donald Trump may try to get Harry deported, adding: "And if he’s not able to live and work in America, Harry’s lucrative family-trashing money-spinning gravy-train would hit the sidings hard.

"So, this could be a very perilous few months for the man who wants to have his royal cake and eat it.

"How ironic if it’s Donald Trump who has the last laugh on the treacherous little weasel and tells him "You’re fired!" because of the despicable way he treated his grandmother the Queen."

Harry has reportedly been considering becoming an American citizen. On the other hand, the Duke is holding "government level talks" to bring his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health crisis.