Angeline Jolie ‘doesn’t allow’ kids to meet Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Angelina Jolie is seemingly setting terms for ex-husband Brad Pitt as he moves in with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.



Jolie, 48, and Pitt, 60, have been embroiled in messy legal battles ever since they separated in 2016, just a year after their marriage and a decade of relationship. The couple is currently battling it out in the court of the custody of their minor children.

“Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad,” a source told In Touch, revealing that the Maleficent actress does not allow her children to spend time with de Ramon.

The insider also added that there is “no doubt” that the jewellery designer, 34, “wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina.”

Read More: Brad Pitt ‘on top of the world’ with Ines de Ramon despite legal troubles

The Fight Club actor is also having legal troubles with his ex-wife over their French vineyard Chateau Miraval.

Despite his troubles, Pitt is glad to have de Ramon by his side as the pair moved in together.

Sources told People Magazine that the actor is smitten” and has a “cheeky smile every time he is around her.”

De Ramon and Pitt first sparked dating rumours in November 2022 when they were first spotted together. Sources at the time claimed that the pair already had been dating for “a few months.”