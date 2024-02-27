Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance in trouble as 'risk factors' laid bare

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been warned of some risk factors amid their whirlwind romance.
As reported by the New York Post, Dr Phil McGraw and Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger highlighted the problems that could become a reason for a possible split between the musician and NFL athlete.
In a teaser of a show titled TMZ Investigates: Taylor & Travis: Ultimate Love Story, Dr Phil claimed that the couple's busy schedules might lead to their split.
He added, "The biggest risk factor I see is that if they both have schedules that are so full that they fight to spend quality time together."
As per Charles Latibeaudiere, TMZ’s executive producer the lovebirds' romance might be affected due to their overly exposed public relationship. He said, "There is another challenge, privacy."
The producer added, "Something that has proved more than elusive for Taylor since she was a teenager and something Travis has been experiencing in a big way since he started dating her."
Swift and Kelce initially sparked relationship rumours back in September 2023.
Since then, the recent popular couple in Hollywood has been making it to the headlines for their date nights and PDA-filled outings.
