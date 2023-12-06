Taylor Swift gets over her ‘teenage girl’ romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift turned sophisticated at her boyfriend-NFL star player Travis Kelce’s recent games, which showed that her fan girl era has finally ended.
Judi James, a renowned body language expert told the Mirror that the pop icon shifted her teenage romance with a more adult approach.
She said, "There is a clear shift of energy and WAG cos-play for Taylor in these two appearances at Kelce’s games. The early pose does of course show her fan-girling her new man as he won the game and then more in commiseration mode at his more recent losing game."
The expert shared that earlier, the Lover singer’s behaviour as a WAG, slang for wives and girlfriend of sportsplayer, or a fan was a message to Kelce that her own profile wouldn’t create problems if the couple did hit it off.
James continued, "She jumped, yelled and celebrated harder than any other person up there in the stands and she looked casually chic and young, like a teenager with a crush."
While addressing Swift’s recent appearances, the expert shared that she is suddenly looking "more adult and sophisticated."
James added, "Sophisticated look is more celebrity A-list than WAG and her more serious and thoughtful-looking body language in between the yelling did seem to reflect that sense of change."
The 33-year-old singer initially sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at one of his NFL games in September 2023.
