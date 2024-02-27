Diddy issues fiery response after being slapped with $30m lawsuit

Diddy responded to claims that he was abusive to the producer

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has issued a fiery response after the musician was slapped with a new $30 million lawsuit by a producer.

As per the musician’s statement to Us Weekly, via his lawyer Shawn Holley, he denied the allegations levied by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, who claimed that Diddy drugged and sexually harassed him.

The singer claimed that Jones was simply looking for an 'underserved payday' and that the claims were far from true.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Holley began.

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.

Diddy’s attorney added, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

His statement comes after Jones claimed that he was subjected to "constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching" while he lived with Diddy in his Florida, Los Angeles and New York homes.

He added that he was also subjected to assault while on a yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands.