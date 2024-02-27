Ben Affleck recalls making special request to Jennifer Lopez after reunion

Ben Affleck recently revealed that he requested Jennifer Lopez to keep their relationship out of limelight after the couple rekindled their romance in 2021.

As reported by People, the Air director shared in her wife's new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told that he wanted to save their romance from the prying eyes.



Affleck said, "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.'"

He added, "Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don’t like the water.'"

The Gone Girl actor then admitted that he and Lopez are "just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Moreover, Lopez shed light on Affleck's uneasiness while being in the spotlight.

She shared that he was not comfortable being an inspiration behind her new This Is Me…Now and its companion film.

The Ain't Your Mama singer said, "I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this."

"But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse," Lopez added.



Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.