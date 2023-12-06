Jennifer Lopez denies burning Ben Affleck’s letter in ‘This Is Me… Now’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez denied burning her husband Ben Affleck’s love letter in the trailer of her highly awaited film, set to release with studio album This Is Me...Now.



The songstress recently made a stylish appearance with her better half at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards, which took place on December 5 in Los Angeles.



In conversation with Access Hollywood, the Boy Next Door actress addressed fans' speculations that Lopez burned Affleck’s two-decade-old hand written love letter in the shared teaser.



She revealed, "I would never burn one of his letters, are you crazy that was a prop."



"Now I realise that I should copy one of his letters and put it there... may be I'll change it for the movie." the Ain't Your Mama singer added.

Speaking of her collaboration with Affleck in her album’s companion film, she said, "It was amazing. Nobody knows me or my story better than him. He knew me then, he knows me know."



While expressing her excitement about her upcoming studio album, Lopez said, “This Is Me...Then was an album I wrote about the love of my life 20 years ago and now years later we are back together… there is more story to tell here… it was a very personal journey."



Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.