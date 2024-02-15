Jennifer Lopez breaks into tears for 'supportive' Ben Affleck onstage

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez got emotional as she thanked her 'supportive' husband, Ben Affleck, at the premiere of her upcoming film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Dressed in gorgeous attire, the songstress heaped praise on her better half onstage before the film's screening.

The multi-talented artist said, "And then there is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now."

Lopez added, "He's just like, 'Please shut up.’ No! And I say no. I say, I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself."

"And helping me to grow every single day. Thank you for the family that we've created and our children and everything that you do for me," the musician shared.

"You will never know what it is to be able to share this lifetime and have you be my love. Thank you," emotional Lopez left everyone in awe of her sweet speech.

The Boy Next Door actress's film, which revolves around her love life, will be released on Prime Video on Friday, February 16.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.



The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.