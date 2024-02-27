Holly Willoughby ‘can’t unsee’ racy stunt by co-host Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby still ‘stunned’ by co-star Stephen Mulhern’s racy stunt

Holly Willoughby was taken by surprise as her co-star Stephen Mulhern pulled off some racy moves in the latest episode of their show, Dancing On Ice.

Mulhern was joined by six shirtless dancers as they did their sultry moves and Mulhern told the audience about how to vote while a blushing Willoughby did her part of the explainer.

During the segment, Mulhern also ripped open his shirt to reveal some very toned abs, leaving viewers and Willoughby in stitches. She couldn’t help but comment laughing, “I can’t never unsee that.”

She then reposted the clip on her Instagram, still in hysterics over the moment. “Who knew @stephenmulhern … still laughing [laughing emojis] #dancingonice @magicmikeliveldn”

In the comments, fans also commented on the hilarious moment.

That was sooo funny. Definitely a body padding thing as you could see it dent in when he pressed it [laughing emoji],” one fan wrote.

Another added, “This was so funny last night ....I actually enjoyed you resharing it.”

Fans also commented on the chemistry between the cohosts.

“So nice to see you smile Holly [star-eyed emoji],” said one, while another added, “Love you and Stephen together!”

One fan noted, “Holly is like a different woman on the show with Stephen.”

“Brilliant [laughing emoji] Holly and Steven are really good together Dancing on ice has been amazing this year,” another user chimed in.