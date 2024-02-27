Taylor Swift’s rep addresses dad Scott Swift’s ‘assault’ on Aussie photographer

Taylor Swift’s rep addresses dad Scott Swift’s ‘assaulting’ Aussie photographer

Taylor Swift’s dad Scott reportedly got into a physical altercation with an Australian photographer while they were celebrating the end of the Eras Tour’s Australian leg.

After the New South Wales Police Force in Sydney, Australia launched an investigation against Scott, the musician’s spokesperson addressed the incident that occurred Tuesday morning.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” the rep told People Magazine.

Meanwhile, the police did not confirm the identities of the people involved but told the outlet that they were investigating an “alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf” around 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Taylor has been in Down Under since the past two weeks to perform multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney. During one of her show, Scott was also handing out sandwiches to fans from the VIP tent.

In footage that emerged on social media, fans had praised Scott for the kind gesture.

“Such a dad thing to do! [heart emoji,” one fan wrote on social media, while another said, “Scott needs to be protected at all costs!”