Taylor Swift’s father Scott lost temper to paparazzi while ‘defending’ singer

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift father assaults photographer

Taylor Swift and her father Scott Swift’s night of celebration soon turned into a night of problems, with the pop star's father facing assault allegations from an Australian photographer.



The New South Wales Police Force in Sydney, Australia started an investigation against Scott after he allegedly attacked a photographer named Ben McDonald, while having a party at a ferry wharf in the early hours of Tuesday, February 27, as per Page Six.

According to the accusations, Scott got into a physical fight with McDonald, 55, at 2:30 a.m. as Scott and Taylor, 34, were getting off a luxury yacht after toasting the end of the pop star’s Sydney Eras Tour shows.

“She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces, and then he charged,” McDonald told Daily Mail, claiming Scott’s actions t be completely unannounced.

Scott “probably decided he needed to defend his daughter for some reason,” McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group, gives his bid on the probable reason for the physical altercation.

The outlet also obtained an audio clip, in which Scott and Taylor’s security guard can be heard telling McDonald to stay away from the umbrella that Taylor was hiding under, while getting off the yacht.

Scott can also be seen holding onto her daughter's hand tight as the singer tries to avoid cameras.