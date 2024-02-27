Prince Harry still only considers royal family ‘wrong’ for fallout

File Footage

Prince Harry seems to think he is innocent.



Harry still thinks that the royal family "wronged him" as matters continue to get complex, experts claim.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at odds with the royal family for some time now, with the situation seemingly not to get better anytime soon.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn addressed the royal fallout after the recent release of a new Prince Harry documentary on Hulu, which is titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and the Invictus Games.

According to Quinn, Harry still holds the royal family responsible for “wrong[ing]” him, being unable to see what he did wrong on his part, the expert told Mirror.

"Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive. He doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up," he told the outlet.

"This is why he went on Good Morning America to say ‘I love my family’ – it plays brilliantly with the American public and gives Harry the chance to step once more into the limelight and to play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered," Quinn continued.

The expert concluded, "]The] trouble with being Harry is that for all his complaints about the media he feels lost when the media ignore him.

Being the focus of world attention may be a pain but being ignored is worse. Extending the olive branch as Harry appears to be doing, brings the kind of publicity he loves."