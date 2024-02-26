Katie Price leads campaign for acknowledgement of single mothers

Katie appeared to be contemplating her past relationships in social media post

Katie Price leads the charge to celebrate single motherhood.

The 45-year-old former glamour model who has disclosed that she is now dating JJ Slater, a 31-year-old star from Married At First Sight UK, in an Instagram post on Sunday, has made a subtle criticism of her previous partners.

She appeared to be contemplating her past relationships as she posted a cryptic message about fulfilling both parental roles for her children.

The mother-of-five shares Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with Peter, and Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with Kieran.

Her eldest son Harvey, 21, was fathered by Dwight Yorke, and she has spoken at length about Dwight's lack of involvement in Harvey's life.

Taking to her Stories on Sunday, Katie shared a post that read: 'A mother who plays the role of a father and a mother at the same time, does not deserve to be judged, but admired, valued and respected.'

The same day she went Instagram official with JJ, sharing a snap: 'They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box.

'@johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me'

JJ sweetly responded in the comment section: 'Fate… thank you so much for being you'

Katie had spoken of marrying and starting a family with ex boyfriend Carl Woods many times in recent years, but she announced she had split from him as she took to social media while seeing the New Year in with her pal Kerry Katona.

As well as her recent split from Carl after the pair's on-off relationship, Katie also has three ex-husbands, Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Katie has reportedly introduced her new boyfriend JJ to some of her children as the couple's romance heats up.

A source said: 'Katie's already introduced JJ to her youngest kids. It's so important to her that he gets along with them as they're a huge part of her life.



'They've been talking for a while but it seems like it's already getting serious.'