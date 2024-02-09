Katie Price 'glows with joy' in company of young boyfriend MAFS JJ Slater

The former model recently confirmed her relationship with John Joe after they were spotted in a night out in Newcastle

Katie Price exuded joy and bliss during a romantic evening with MAFS UK star JJ Slater.

The former model recently confirmed her relationship with John Joe, known as JJ, after they were seen looking affectionate during a night out in Newcastle.

Merely days later, the 45-year-old glamour celebrity and her 31-year-old beau enjoyed an intimate meal at IRMAS Restaurant in Southend on Sea, strolling arm in arm along the beachfront.

Katie showcased her tattooed stomach in a stylish crop top and combat trousers, presenting the duo as a charming couple.

JJ couldn't contain his happiness as he walked alongside the showbiz veteran, despite recent revelations that his ex-co-star Ella Morgan accused Katie of 'breaking girl code' by getting involved with him.

After pictures emerged of Katie and JJ looking close, sources close to Ella, 29, say the reality star, who is transgender, is furious and feels 'betrayed' as she had become good friends with Katie.

Insiders told The Sun: 'Ella is fuming and feels really betrayed by Katie for talking to her ex JJ. Ella and Katie have become friends over recent months...

'So it surprised her that Katie would do that. She doesn’t have any feelings for JJ, she’s just livid that Katie went behind her back and broke girl code.'

John, also known as JJ, is said to have caught Katie's eye when they met following his appearance on the most recent series of MAFS UK last year.

A source previously told The Sun: 'They've met a few times and are texting each other constantly. She's really into him - this is the first man she's actually been interested in since Carl.'

Katie had spoken of marrying and starting a family with Carl many times in recent years but she announced she had split from him as she took to social media while seeing the New Year in with her pal Kerry Katona.