King Charles may never forgive Prince Harry, Meghan for one 'cruel' decision

King Charles may never forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III, who is said to be in great pain amid his battle with the cancer, has reportedly been deeply hurt by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one decision.

A royal commentator has claimed that the newly crowned King was denied the opportunity to have any bond with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to the US has taken away the opportunity for the monarch to build a relationship the little royals, claimed Robert Jobson.

The new claims emerge after Prince Harry's new Hulu documentary drops, with the author saying that Charles has had no time with Meghan and Harry's kids because of the couple's decision to keep them away from the monarch.



Talking in Hulu show, Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and the Invictus Games, Robert believes there is no hope for a close relationship with the children due to the long distance, The Mirror reports.



Robert claims : "Unfortunately for the King, there is really no relationship between the King and his grandchildren because he hasn't had the opportunity to forge that relationship."



READ MORE: Prince Harry deals surprise blow to Meghan Markle



Robert added: "Some might say that he should have made more of an effort and reached out. I know he spends a lot of time when he gets the chance with William's children, George, and Louis, and I'm sure he would spend as much time if he could if Harry and Meghan were based in England. But they're not. So, I just don't think there is any particular bond between them."



Another insider has claimed: "The King may forgive Harry and Meghan for all their faults, but it seems difficult for him to forgive the couple's cruel decision to keep Archie and Lilibet away from the monarch."

Read More: King Charles cancer forces him to take big step amid fears

Harry and Meghan have not been seen in the UK together since 2022 following the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral. However, the Duke recently made a whirlwind trip back in light of his father's cancer news.

