Meghan Markle's shocking tactic to woo Queen revealed

Meghan Markle knows the art of winning people support

Meghan Markle's alleged tactic of winning support or favour from Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed by a royal biographer.

Ingrid Seward described the Duchess of Sussex's personality and her hidden skills in her own words, calling Meghan a smart lady who's expert in buttering.



Meghan "knew exactly how to butter up" the Queen and would regularly call her, unlike the monarch's children.



"I was so surprised when I heard the queen liked Meghan but she did. Meghan's a smart lady whatever people think of her. She knew exactly how to butter up the queen," Seward told Newsweek.

Even Harry gave us a little glimpse of it by the dogs."

Harry, during his and Meghan's engagement interview in November 2017, told the former Suits star that "the corgis took to you straight away," while she added they were "just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet."



"Maybe she had a few treats in her handbag for them," Seward said.

"Harry actually said Meghan was a great hit with the dogs. They always yap at him but they were all over Meghan."

"I don't think that the queen actually saw very much of them. Meghan being American used to ring her up, which a lot of her children don't do. I think she kept in touch with her because she knew it was important and then she met Meghan's [mother]."