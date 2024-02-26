Kate Middleton's title 'being given' to King's favorite Duchess Sophie

Princess Kate was given a title that once could have belonged to her aunt-in-law, Duchess Sophie

Kate Middleton, who's recuperating at home after major operation, bears many royal titles since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

Duchess Sophie, who's considered one of the most heard-working royals of King Charles's team, could have ended up with Princess Kate's title instead but the idea was axed by Prince Edward, according to a new report

Princess Kate was given a title that once could have belonged to her aunt-in-law, Duchess Sophie. But before Charles ascended to the throne in 2023, she and Prince William went by the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - awarded to them on their wedding day.

Edward - who was originally going to be given the dukedom of Cambridge - liked the Earl of Wessex title more and it's all down to a film, according to a Palace courtier.

"Prince Edward was going to be the Duke of Cambridge, but he watched the film Shakespeare in Love, which had a character called the Earl of Wessex, a source told The Telegraph in 2010.



"He liked the sound of it and asked the Queen if he could have that instead." Since then, the dukedom of Cambridge passed on to William and Kate, now Prince and Princess of Wales.

Future King William and his wife Kate still hold the Dukedom of Cambridge title which was originally planned to be given to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.



Edward and Sophie tied the knot in 1999 but unlike his older brother, Prince Andrew, he wasn't awarded a dukedom and became Earl of Wessex, making Sophie the Countess of Wessex.