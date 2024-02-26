Princess Anne represents brother King Charles at late president's state funeral

President Hage Geingob passed away at the age of 82

Princess Anne, often referred to as the King's 'right-hand woman' for her esteemed work ethic, was observed attending a state funeral for a late president in Namibia over the weekend.

The 73-year-old Princess Royal was captured signing a book of condolence for Namibia's late President Hage Geingob, who passed away at the age of 82.

Leaders from both Africa and Europe came together to pay their respects at the state funeral held on Sunday.

Arriving in the capital Windhoek on Saturday, the Princess Royal was present to participate in the memorial and burial proceedings.

Anne, in representation of her brother King Charles, paid tribute to the life of the African politician who passed away earlier this month.

The late President Hage Geingob died in a hospital while receiving medical treatment for cancer.

He was surrounded by his wife, Monica Geingos, and his children.

Geingob was buried in the country's Heroes' Acre cemetery on Sunday following a memorial service on Saturday.

After the service, Princess Anne travelled to Casa Rosalia, the late president's private residence, where she offered her condolences.

The Princess Royal, dressed all in black, signed a condolence book in front of a portrait of the late president which was surrounded by candles and flowers.

The princess joined representatives from 27 countries for Geingob's state funeral.