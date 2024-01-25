Princess Anne resumes duties after Christmas break

The Princess was spotted traveling in her black Range Rover with an accompanying motorcade

Princess Anne demonstrated her well-earned reputation as the hardest-working royal as she immersed herself in a large book of notes during her commute to a royal engagement on Wednesday morning.

The 73-year-old Princess Royal, often referred to as the King's 'right-hand woman' due to her renowned work ethic, was seen making an appearance in London.

Even during behind-the-scenes preparations, she remained industrious as she geared up to meet with staff at the Save The Children head office in Farringdon.

Since 1970, she has held the position of patron for Save the Children UK, marking the first significant charity affiliation for the King's sister.

Last month, she commemorated 50 years of the organization's work in Sri Lanka during her royal tour.

Donned in a smart green coat, the Princess was spotted traveling in her black Range Rover with an accompanying motorcade.

This outing adds to her already packed schedule, making her the first royal to resume duties after the Christmas break.

It follows a series of engagements during her tour of Sri Lanka, where she described herself as the 'eyes and ears' of the monarchy.