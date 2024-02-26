‘Succession’ star Justine Lupe announces pregnancy during SAG Awards

Justine Lupe played Alan Ruck’s character Connor Roy’s much-younger wife Willa

Actress Justine Lupe is expecting.

The Succession alum revealed her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump – which seemed to be well along the way – all in one night at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday.

Lupe, who plays the eldest Roy sibling Connor’s wife, Willa Ferreyra, cradled her bump over her red gown – featuring a halterneck design and thigh-high split – as she walked the carpet.

The 34-year-old actress hadn’t been known to be involved with anyone until she took to Instagram after the Awards show to hard launch her relationship.

“Guy in the second photo made first photo possible,” she wrote in the caption.



Lupe joined her Succession castmates on stage to celebrate the show’s big win for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Accepting the award, Ruck – Lupe’s on-screen husband – noted that they are commemorating their “one last hurrah”



Also read: 'Succession' cast commemorate 'last hurrah' with big win



“Right now you’re looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful,” he expressed.