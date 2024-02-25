‘Succession’ cast commemorate ‘last hurrah’ with big win

Succession closed out its four-season run with a bang as it received the 2024’s Screen Actors Guild Awards' outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Alan Ruck, who played Connor Roy on Succession, accepted the award on behalf of his fellow cast members.

“One last hurrah, I think,” Ruck said. “Right now, you’re looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful.”

He continued, “Because not only did we get to all work on one of the best television shows, you know, maybe ever, we made friends for life.

“And I think the magic of Succession was that the writing was so fabulous. It inspired all of us to bring our A-game from the very beginning. And we got off on watching each other work, and we caught lightning in a bottle. Lucky, you know? So, now we’re thrilled to be recognised by our peers.”

Ruck also expressed gratitude on behalf of Brian Cox, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong, who weren’t able to attend.

The award was presented by the cast of Breaking Bad that reunited on stage, which included, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, R.J. Mitte, Anna Gunn, Jonathan Banks, Dean Norris and Betsy Brandt.