Wendy Williams’ ex attorney accuses her caretakers of neglect

Wendy Williams’ family said they had no news of her recent dementia and aphasia diagnosis

Wendy Williams’ condition seemed to have gotten worse after she was placed in a court-ordered guardianship in 2022.

As news of Williams’ recent dementia and aphasia diagnoses spread, her former attorney and friend LaShawn Thomas questioned how her health deteriorated so quickly.



The entertainment lawyer revealed in a statement posted to Instagram that Williams was in good health just two weeks before she was ordered by the court to move to New York for her guardianship, as evidenced by a video of Williams celebrating her recovery progress with her son Kevin hunter Jr.



“You can clearly see the difference between Wendy’s well-being during her time here in Florida with her son caring for her and her lack thereof in New York under this ‘guardianship,'” she wrote.

Thomas further noted, “These Wendys are not the same. How did her health deteriorate so quickly, and why isn’t her only child allowed to be by her side.”

“She wasn’t like that when he cared for [her],” she emphasised, urging fans to “ASK THE HARD QUESTIONS!”



Thomas further claimed that she “kept silent because I have been threatened with physical and financial harm.”

But with Williams’ family concerned for her well-being, Thomas admitted she “just couldn’t keep silent any longer.”