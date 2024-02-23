Wendy Williams’ family disappointed after knowing her medical condition

Wendy Williams’s family disappointed after knowing her medical condition

Wendy Williams’ family shows disappointment and grief in her for not keeping them in the loop about her current medical condition.

Williams's medical team released a statement on Thursday, catering everything concerning her health condition.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD),” read the press release issued by Jennifer Hanley of Ridge Hill Group. Williams' symptoms, which combined impact her language and communication, behaviour and cognitive functions, “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

The Williams family disclosed the news to People magazine that they were unaware of her health and what exactly she was going through. The health update unfolded days before Lifetime’s new documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? which will premiere on February 24.

“I don’t know, honestly. I don’t know," her sister Wanda Finnie, 65, tells the outlet and stayed muted afterwards as she insisted on being uninformed of the oblivious.

Williams is currently in a facility being treated for cognitive issues, she has been diagnosed with.

Before the commencement of the star's guardianship, in the fall of 2021, the family last heard of Williams' precise diagnosis. Following her leave from the Wendy Williams Show, Williams visited her family in Florida.